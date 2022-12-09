RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Meade County Monday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information shows that a GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Ave near the intersection with Hale Place when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound Subaru BRZ.

50-year-old Tony Dodd, the driver of the Subaru, was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 14-year-old driver of the GMC and a 50-year-old passenger were both wearing seatbelts, officials say. Neither were injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.