RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man is behind bars in Rapid City accused of second-degree murder.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Friday morning, police were called to Omaha Street for an unresponsive person.

When they arrived, police found the man was deceased.

An autopsy revealed the man died from a stab wound to the torso.

Philip Chips | Courtesy Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

After interviewing witnesses, police identified 50-year-old Philip Chips of Amsterdam, New York, as the suspect.

Officers arrested Chips for Second Degree Murder.