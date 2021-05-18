$50 million project to add new, improved housing to Augustana University’s campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A $50 million project will bring new housing and more to Augustana University.

The university broke ground on the project Tuesday.

Not only will a new residence hall go up, but some existing residence halls, one built in the 50s and another in the 60s, will be renovated.

Augustana University feels like home for student Anna Rose.

“It’s a really great place to be when everyone’s here and a great community,” Augustana Student Anna Rose said.

Even more students will be able to call the campus home after the construction of a new residence hall on the south end of the university’s north campus.

“Elevating the residential component really elevates the experience for our students,” Augustana Director of Project Management and Facility Services Andrea Smith said.

The new residence hall will include 200 beds and some multipurpose space.

“There is a full classroom in this space as well as an open, compartmentalized kitchen that will be used with several different classes,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, Solberg and Bergsaker Halls will get improvements including elevators, air conditioning, and more.

“We’re opening up each one of the floors so the center of each building becomes the heart of community building,” Smith said.

Construction begins this summer.

The new residence hall and the Bergsaker renovation are expected to be complete in the fall of 2022.

The Solberg renovation is expected to be done in the fall of 2023.

Rose is excited to see it all take take shape.

“I think it’s really important to make it more welcoming and inclusive for all students, whether they are upperclassmen students or students that are maybe considering Augustana right now. It’s just going to make it a better community and a space where more people can call home and really fall in love with Augustana and everything Sioux Falls has to offer,” Rose said.

The $50 million project also includes the rebuilding of the campus green.