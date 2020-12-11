50 jobs in 50 states, now he’s going the extra mile

Remember the guy who did 50 jobs in 50 states and wrote a book about his experiences?



Well, he’s been traveling the country once again, including another stop here in South Dakota, only this time as you’re about to see he went the extra mile.

When we first met Daniel Seddiqui, he was traveling to all 50 states to try his hand at various and sometimes unusual jobs.

While in South Dakota he got roped into working a rodeo.

Since that time, he decided to hit the road again, only this time to try and make a difference in areas that struggle socially and economically.

“For instance when I went to Mississippi, which is the most obese state, I went to the most obese town and trained them for a 5k road race,” Seddiqui said.

Seddiqui says in a town of 1,500, 10% participated.

His trip back to South Dakota took him to Pine Ridge.

“Pine Ridge has the highest unemployment in the country 80-90 percent and I thought I’d work on that,” Seddiqui said.

He started by going into the school.

“Interviewing high school principals, he said we are an unemployment society; meaning we just work one paycheck at a time, quit, and then move from place to place rather than having a long term commitment,” Seddiqui said.

Seddiqui decided to expose young students to various career opportunities on the reservation.

“So we’d place them in convenience stores or just being an assistant of a nurse or a retirement facility, just odd jobs to get hands-on experience, but I wanted to make them think outside of the bubble outside the reservation just to open up their world,” Seddiqui said.

Seddiqui says in all the regions he went back to, his efforts were appreciated and well received and he thinks this is why.

“During this time of division, I think it’s the most practical message is to go out of your way to learn about each other and that’s the best way to heal division just understanding what people go through and I wanted to be an example, literally going the extra mile going to Mississippi going across the country and people really appreciated it,” Seddiqui said.

Seddiqui wrote another book about his experience. It’s called ‘Going the Extra Mile,’ which you can now find at Barnes and Nobles or on Amazon.