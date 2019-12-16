$50 fee, probation issued for Hultgren Construction, LCC in deadly building collapse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The company that pleaded guilty to a criminal charge in connection with the deadly Copper Lounge building collapse was in court Monday.

While it faced up to a $500,000 fine, the judge ruled that Hultgren Construction, LLC must only pay a $50 fee and serve one year of probation.

In court, the judge said Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations are put into place for a reason and this is a prime example of why those regulations need to be followed.

