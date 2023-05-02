SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that May is here, the chance of colder temperatures decreases each day, and that is good news for those who want to plant crops and gardens.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This chart shows the risk of temperatures falling to 32 degrees or lower in the Sioux Falls area. Right now that chance is about a 50 percent. By the middle of the month, there’s a ten percent chance.



Other areas in KELOLAND are slightly behind on these temperature charts because their snow cover lasted later into April.



For the Huron area, the risk of dropping back down to 32 degrees is greater than 50-percent.

It drops to ten percent by the end of the month.



That means, you’ll still want to wait a little longer before putting things in your garden, but we are inching our way into planting season. The warmer temperatures just need to become a little more common.