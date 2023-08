SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old man will spend five years in prison for killing a man back in November.

Scotty Old Horse will also spend three years on supervised release.

The incident started when the victim yelled and threw a sweatshirt at Old Horse. Old Horse then used his SUV to pin the man against an apartment building, killing him.

Old Horse pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. A second-degree murder charge was dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.