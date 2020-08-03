5-year-old girl identified from Saturday night Wall Lake drowning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released the name from the drowning at Wall Lake Saturday night.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said a 5-year-old girl died after drowning at Wall Lake. Officials say Yusra Abdi Muse died at the hospital after being pulled from Wall Lake at 7:27 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said a family gathering was taking place at Wall Lake and Muse was swimming just off the shore when her brother noticed she was struggling. The brother pulled her from the lake and life-saving measures were immediately performed by a by-stander.

She was not wearing a life jacket.