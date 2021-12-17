5-year-old finds Sioux Falls woman’s missing wedding diamond

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s enough to make many of us loose our breath: the thought of losing a wedding ring or diamond. It happened this week to one Sioux Falls woman. But what happened next was all about the right place at the right time with the right people.

Tina Sayasavanh teaches science at Memorial Middle School in Sioux Falls, and on Tuesday her family went to her daughter’s concert at R.F. Pettigrew Elementary. But not everything was where it should have been.

“While we were there, I was helping organize some things with the band director, and at some point, I happened to notice that I had lost the diamond in my ring,” Sayasavanh said.

“I found a diamond,” Alani Frankman said.

Meet five-year-old Alani Frankman, who attends Pettigrew. On Thursday she found that diamond which had been on Sayasavanh’s wedding ring.

“Mr. D from Pettigrew elementary emailed me a picture and said, ‘Look what a kindergartener found today,'” Sayasavanh said.

“You thought probably it was something special, right?” Alani’s mom Alicia Olson said.

“Whatever is pretty, like shiny, or something is pretty much expensive,” Alani said.

Now the diamond is with a jeweler.

“Just relieved, I can’t imagine. Like, I never in a million years thought that it would be found,” Sayasavanh said. “I mean it’s so little and then to find out that a kindergartener found it.”

“I’m just glad she found it, and I’m glad they got it back, ’cause it sounds like it was very special to them,” Olson said.

Alani’s mother went to high school with Sayasavanh’s husband. Sayasavanh expects to have her diamond back in roughly a month.