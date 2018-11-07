Local News

5 Women Convicted Of Conspiracy In Reservation Fraud Case

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Five central South Dakota women have been convicted of conspiring to retaliate against a witness in a fraud case on the Crow Creek Indian Reservation.
    
The U.S. attorney's office says the five women were recently convicted at trial and each faces up to 10 years in prison.
    
The case involved thefts from Hunkpati Investments, an economic development nonprofit on the reservation.
    
One of the five women, Tally Colombe of Fort Thompson, was sentenced last year to more than two years in prison for stealing money from the nonprofit while serving as executive director. She also was ordered to repay about $40,000.
    
The other four are Fort Thompson residents Elnita Rank, Kristal Hawk and Ronda Hawk, and Tiffany Monteau of Chamberlain. Sentencing dates were not immediately set.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


