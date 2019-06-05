5 Things To Know – Wednesday, June 5, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are five things you need to know on this Wednesday evening:

• A South Dakota tribe is fighting to grow industrial hemp, even though it’s illegal in South Dakota. Wednesday, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe took its case to federal court. The tribe submitted a plan back in March to the Department of Ag to grow hemp on 6,000 acres on three sites. The U.S. Secretary of Ag still hasn’t made a ruling on the plan. Lawyers say they want the courts to force the USDA to do its job.

• Voters in Rapid City have elected Steve Allender to his third term as mayor. With 75% of the votes, Allender beat out challenger Natalie Stites Means. Voter turnout was 19%. While Allender is pleased with the win, he’d like to see more people casting ballots.

“Democracy is great theory, looks great on paper, but with the lack of citizen participation that’s all it is. it’s a theory. So we’re talking behind the scenes today about what we might be able to do to breath some more life into the voting block,” Allender said

• The Hub City is getting a new leader. Voters elected Travis Schaunaman as Aberdeen’s mayor. Schaunaman won by nearly 1,300 votes against incumbent Mike Levesen. Voter turnout was 24%.

• Millennium Recycling announced a big change on Wednesday. The company is no longer taking plastic bags for recycling. They blame a different type of trade dispute with China, not involving tariffs, but recycling. China is now getting pickier over the recycled material it processes into new products. Ironically, it’s an effort by China to go green, but at the expense of U.S. recyclers’ ongoing efforts to get even greener.

Millennium Recycling is asking people to bring their own bags to grocery stores or use paper bags instead of plastic. To find places to recycle plastic bags, click here.

• Today is 605 Day! June 5th has been dubbed 605 Day for South Dakota citizens and fans to come together and celebrate their love for the state. So why the fifth day of June?

The date for this celebration represents the state’s singular area code. South Dakota is one of twelve states that has just one area code.

We have a gallery of some of your favorite photos from the 605, below.