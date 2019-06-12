5 Things To Know – Wednesday, June 12, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are 5 things you need to know at 5 on this Wednesday night.
- A woman and her baby is safe this evening and a Rapid City man is facing several charges after an assault and kidnapping last night. Authorities say 38-year-old Steven Jackson assaulted the woman at a truck stop last night, then drove away with her and their child in the car. The woman was eventually able to get out of the car, but the child was still inside with Jackson. Officials started chasing after the car, and were eventually able to stop it with road spikes. The child wasn’t hurt.
- Authorities are investigating a body in a car found in the Missouri River near Pierre. Game Fish and Park officials spotted the car in the water, and when police pulled it out they found the body. The body is now in Sioux Falls, where officials are doing an autopsy to figure out who the person is and how exactly they died.
- Sioux Falls Police say an 84-year-old man, hit while riding his bike, died this morning. He was on 60th Street North, when he pulled in front of a pickup around 7:30 last night. Police say the truck had a green light and the driver wasn’t speeding. “The bicyclist was taken to the hospital, initially with life threatening injuries. This morning he ended up dying from those injuries,“ Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police Department. The victim was identified as Kenneth Gene Gunderson. No charges are expected.
- A federal judge is hearing a lawsuit in Rapid City challenging South Dakota anti-protest laws. The ACLU is against three new South Dakota laws including the riot boosting act which threatens 25 years in prison and $5,000 in fines for protesters and organizations that are organizing protests, focusing on the Keystone XL pipeline. A protest was held outside the federal courthouse earlier this afternoon. The lawsuit alleges that the laws violate the First and 14th Amendments.
- A restriction on E-15 was lifted by an executive order. Previously, the mix could only be purchased eight months out of the year. Farmers like the change. “If we can haul in more corn and we can crush more corn and turn it into ethanol, it gives us another market for our corn, I think it’s great.“ E-15 is about 35 cents cheaper than non-ethenol gas.