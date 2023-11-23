SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people are used to watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade from the comfort of their homes. However a handful of South Dakotans experienced the parade in a whole new way this year.

Three and a half million people were at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. But for five South Dakota girls, not only did they see the parade, they were in the parade.

“They’re one of the only three acts that are part of the Macy’s Parade, kind of like they’re set in stone acts. They obviously they have Santa Claus, the Rockettes,” says Lakota Tech High School head competitive cheer coach Misty Mousseaux.

And of course, the Spirit of America teams.

The girls found out back in June that they were selected to be in the parade, and have been preparing ever since. While they prepared for months, it wasn’t a walk in the park once they got to New York.

“So I got here Saturday afternoon. Right away they had us jump into rehearsals. They were bang, bang every morning, every evening. But we barely got time to go get breakfast. We had to rush, rush, rush,” says Little Wound High School student Aroha Clifford.

“My favorite part was probably like the rehearsals. Those are pretty fun. Like all you did was just like go through the whole dance and like you like, hardly take breaks, but it was fun,” Lakota Tech High School student Adrianne Slow Bear said.

While being a part of the parade was the greatest part, the girls loved the entire journey this opportunity has given them.

“That was a really beautiful opportunity to get with all these girls from all over the US and become one team and all. Have fun together and learn together and share experiences and talk about where we’re from. Because there was only five of us, I believe that came from South Dakota,” Clifford said.

“It’s really amazing to have that representation. It was emotional and still a little more emotional, but it’s very good to have to spread those opportunities and to be able to be invited back also,” Mousseaux said.

The end of their journey starts Friday morning, as the girls fly back to South Dakota.