SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the past week, local authorities arrested five men for attempted enticement of a minor.

One of the suspects is a convicted sex offender who is currently on parole for rape.

Joshua Catron was convicted of 4th-degree rape in 2016. In that case, the victim was a 15-year-old girl.

Here’s a look at the rest of the suspects.

They are all in the 20’s and 30’s. According to court documents, they allegedly wanted to engage in sexual activity with underage teenagers. But rather than talking to kids, they were actually communicating with undercover officers.

All five suspects appeared in federal court this week.