5 people arrested at protest in Rapid City

Five people were arrested Tuesday night at a protest in Rapid City.
Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris says the five people arrested were blocking traffic.
Jegeris says overall the protest was peaceful.
More details are expected Wednesday.
