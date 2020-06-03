5 people arrested at protest in Rapid City

Breaking News
by: KELOLAND News

KELO Rapid City Police

Five people were arrested Tuesday night at a protest in Rapid City.

Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris says the five people arrested were blocking traffic.

Jegeris says overall the protest was peaceful.

More details are expected Wednesday.

