SIOXU FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a project that has been years in the making. On Tuesday, the first few tiny homes will open for veterans in Sioux Falls.

The Veterans Community Project will hold a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning for the first five tiny houses. The goal of this community is to help homeless veterans return to a stable, independent life. Once finished, there will be 25 tiny homes in northwest Sioux Falls.

Each house includes new furniture, appliances, bedding, house wares and utilities – all free of charge.