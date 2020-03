RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — We now know the age of the baby found unresponsive at a Rapid City home. Court papers say the infant was just 5-and-a half months old when it went to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

We are also getting our first look at the suspect — 26-year-old James Cunningham is charged with aggravated child abuse, which is a felony. A senior airman at Ellsworth Air Force base is accused in the case.

Many of the documents in the case are sealed.