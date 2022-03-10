SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Five men were arrested this week following a joint online sex crimes operation.

Kent Mews, 55, Zachary Murry, 35, Sky Thomas, 22, Elliott Anderson, 35 and Jordan Matthew Hermanson, 31, are the five men involved in the crime.

All of them are accused of attempting to entice a minor using the internet. If convicted they face a minimum of ten years in prison.

The sting was carried out from Sunday through Thursday with help from various agencies from local, state and federal offices.