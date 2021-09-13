5 homes burglarized in Sioux Falls over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say someone went into five different homes this weekend with several items taken.

At one home, a door was left unlocked. Police aren’t sure how someone got into the other locations, but there were no signs of a break-in.

“You would think the same location, the same date same time it’s probably related but we don’t have any way of knowing if it was the same person or persons or different people,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said

Police say a car was taken from one of the homes. They believe the person got the keys from inside the house.

Police say it’s important to lock your doors, especially at night.