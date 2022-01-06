5 fires in five days for Rapid City firefighters

Local News

by: Kullyn Meffert

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Rapid City have now responded to five fires in the first fire days of 2022.

The latest happened in the 3,000 block of West Omaha Street at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Crews arriving on scene found smoke coming from a detached garage.

The Jan. 5 garage fire in Rapid City. Photo from the Rapid City Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The Rapid City Fire Department said freezing temperatures caused the first hose firefighters brought in to freeze, so a second hose was brought in through a side door to attack the fire.

No one was hurt. the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 