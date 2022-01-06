5 fires in five days for Rapid City firefighters

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Rapid City have now responded to five fires in the first fire days of 2022.
The latest happened in the 3,000 block of West Omaha Street at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Crews arriving on scene found smoke coming from a detached garage.
The Rapid City Fire Department said freezing temperatures caused the first hose firefighters brought in to freeze, so a second hose was brought in through a side door to attack the fire.
No one was hurt. the cause of the fire is under investigation.