5 fires in five days for Rapid City firefighters

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Rapid City have now responded to five fires in the first fire days of 2022.

The latest happened in the 3,000 block of West Omaha Street at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Crews arriving on scene found smoke coming from a detached garage.

The Jan. 5 garage fire in Rapid City. Photo from the Rapid City Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The Rapid City Fire Department said freezing temperatures caused the first hose firefighters brought in to freeze, so a second hose was brought in through a side door to attack the fire.

No one was hurt. the cause of the fire is under investigation.