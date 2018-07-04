5 Dead, Another Seriously Injured In Crash East Of Yankton

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says five people died another was seriously injured early Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash east of Yankton.

Authorities say a Yankton police officer was attempting to stop a 1996 Acura Integra that was traveling east on South Dakota Highway 50. The Integra shut off its headlights and crossed onto the westbound lanes where it collided with a 2010 Nissan Sentra that was traveling westbound.

The two people in the Integra were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

Three of the four people in the Sentra died in the crash. The fourth occupant, a 12-year-old female, was airlifted to a hospital in Sioux Falls with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say the driver was wearing a seatbelt, but it is currently unknown how many of the passengers were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.