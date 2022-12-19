SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures fall this week, it may be tempting to stay inside where it’s warm, while you warm up your car, or leave your car running when you run inside a business, but Sioux Falls Police do not recommend it.

Thieves got away with 5 cars in the city over the weekend. In each case, the keys were in the ignition and the engine was running.

“If you are going to choose to leave your vehicle running you need to be with your vehicle or you significantly increase the odds of it being stolen and we don’t want that to happen to you,” Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with Sioux Falls Police said.

This time of year, police say it’s often a crime of opportunity. So if you don’t leave your car running, it’s not going to get stolen.