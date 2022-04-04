PIPESTONE, Minn. (KELO) — The Buffalo Ridge Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (BRDTF) says they have arrested five people in a large drug bust in Pipestone, Minnesota.

Officials say multiple law enforcement units were at a residence in Pipestone to execute a narcotics search warrant on Thursday, March 31.

While on scene, multiple methamphetamine paraphernalia was found, including pipes, scales and hypodermic needles, officials say. Officers also found 6.64 grams of packaged meth, 11.25 fluid ounces that tested positive for meth (342.56 grams) and a stolen vehicle.

Authorities removed a child from the residence.

As a result of the search warrant, the following people were arrested for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and for meth related crimes involving children:

Cody Allen Tellinghuisen, 37

David Busch, 50

Scott Castor Blewett, 51

Desirea Dynette Tulio, 42

Cody Allen Tellinghuisen, 37

David Busch, 50

Scott Castor Blewett, 51

Desirea Dynette Tulio, 42

Officials say a vehicle that left the residence was later stopped by authorities. Officers found 57.06 grams of meth, paraphernalia and marijuana in the car. Two kids were also in the car.