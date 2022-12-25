BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) – Police say five people have been arrested in a fatal shooting at Minnesota’s Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season.

“In Bloomington. If you come here and murder people in our mall, you get one of these this Christmas. Here you go. Five people got one of these today. Five people got one of these. So, you come to Bloomington and think you’re going to kill people and get away with it? No, we’re not playing that here. You’re going to jail,” Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said.

A 19-year-old died in Friday night’s shooting. Another person was hit by a stray bullet.

The mall was placed on lockdown but reopened on Saturday.

A sixth suspect is still being sought.