5 acre wildfire contained in Pennington County

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Volunteer firefighters contained a 5 acre fire in unincorporated Scenic in Pennington County Thursday afternoon.

According to a release sent to KELOLAND News, volunteer firefighters were called to the fire around 1:37 p.m. where they contained the fire to 5 acres, preventing further destruction to hay and ranching equipment.

Drought conditions, heat, and low humidity were factors in the fire. Chief of the Scenic Volunteer Fire Department, Charles Maude, wants to remind the public to be cautious when working in grasslands and fields.

“Take a few extra minutes to check your equipment you are taking to the hay field, conduct any preventive maintenance needed to keep it from being an ignition source,” Maude said. “It is deceptive how dry the grass really is, just because it green doesn’t mean it will not burn as we experienced today”

Courtesy of the Scenic Volunteer Fire Department

The Scenic Volunteer Fire Department was aided by Pennington County 911 as well as local ranchers and neighbors.