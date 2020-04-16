5.2 million more Americans seek unemployment aid as total jobless passes 20 million

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect all Americans and South Dakotas especially in unemployment benefit claims.

South Dakota announced a decrease in unemployment claims for the week of April 5 through April 11. The state said 6,152 claims were filed, a decrease of 1,986 from the week before’s high of 8,138 claims.

In total, South Dakota has processed more than 27,000 unemployment claims in the past month.

About 8,000 initial claims were filed for the week ending April 4 in South Dakota. There were a total of 6,645 initial claims filed March 22-28. There were 4,884 claims over the prior week’s total of 1,761 initial claims.

South Dakota Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said unemployment claims for people placed on temporary layoff related to COVID-19 must return to work if they are called back to stay eligible for benefits.

A wave of layoffs that has engulfed the U.S. economy since the coronavirus struck caused 5.2 million more people to seek unemployment benefits last week. Roughly 22 million have sought jobless benefits in the past month – easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.

All told, roughly nearly 12 million people are now receiving unemployment checks, roughly matching the peak reached in January 2010, shortly after the Great Recession officially ended.

With many factories shut down, American industrial output shriveled in March, registering its biggest decline since the nation demobilized in 1946 at the end of World War II. Retail sales fell by an unprecedented 8.7%, with April expected to be far worse.

South Dakota’s Department of Labor had been dealing with an historic amount of initial unemployment claims. You can see a visual of the unemployment spike in the photo above.

People should continue to file initial claims online at RAclaims.sd.gov. The federal government recently released new unemployment provisions under the CARES Act, such as Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). Those funds are 100% funding by the federal government.

South Dakota officials announced travel spending is down 70%, according to new data released. Video Lottery income for the state is also down nearly 50%. It’s an early indication of the funding struggles the state will be facing, as it relies on video lottery and sales tax revenue (instead of income tax) to fund much of government operations.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) said on Tuesday the low sales tax numbers “will be shocking to all of you.”