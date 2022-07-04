BRANDON, SD (KELO) — A family in Brandon is sorting through their charred possessions this Fourth of July following a fire that heavily damaged their home. The fire on East Pine Street started in the garage but then spread to the attic. Crews responding to the fire made sure they had plenty of help, in spite of the holiday.

Flames on the Fourth. A garage fire chased a Brandon family out of their home as firefighters rushed to respond.

“When we arrived on scene, both vehicles in the garage were on fire. The fire had vented to the outside and we worked to contain the fire as best we could to the garage,” Brandon Fire Chief Robert Dykstra said.

But despite firefighters’ best efforts, the fire spread from the garage into the house. The Brandon Volunteer Fire Department, short-staffed for the holiday, put out a call for more help.

“As soon as we pulled up, we called Sioux Falls right away and we knew we were a little bit short on the manpower with the holiday weekend, we were still able to staff two trucks. Valley Springs was able to come as a volunteer with several trucks,” Dykstra said.

A Sioux Falls fire truck, equipped with a towering ladder, attacked the fire from on-high.

“So having that aerial apparatus up above is very valuable in helping us finally extinguish the fire,” Dykstra said.

Firefighters were able to salvage charred keepsakes for the family members. A personal touch that goes above and beyond.

“This is a very traumatic event for the homeowners. If we can do anything like that to help them out, that’s what we’re here for,” Dykstra said.

A family, forced out of their home for now, still has memories to cling to this Fourth of July holiday.

Firefighters made sure to have plenty of drinking water on hand to stay hydrated in the July heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been started for the family.