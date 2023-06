BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) –The Brookings Human Rights Commission plans to host the fourth annual Juneteenth Celebration.

It will be on Saturday, June 17th at Pioneer Park in Brookings from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black people, which occurred on June 19th, 1865.

The Brookings Juneteenth Celebration includes music, dance, food trucks, vendors and a fashion show.