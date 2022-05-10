MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday was harvest day at Fred Assam Elementary School in the Brandon Valley School District.

Less than two weeks ago KELOLAND News showed you how fourth graders were planting microgreens in recycled milk cartons with the help of Cherry Rock Farms.

The students also had to care for the plants over the past several days.

On Tuesday it was time to test the pea shoots.

Some fourth graders opted for a side of ranch with their greens.

“They were really good, and they actually tasted like peas,” 4th grader Averie DeNet said.

“We got a lot of good feedback, which we get from the kids. And then of course there were a couple that opted to only try just one,” Cherry Rock Farms owner Laura Patzer said.

The farm to school project could help sprout the students’ interest in growing food.

“Our hope is as we kind of get more involved in communities and schools is that kids will know they can plant their own food. They’ll kind of take that little nugget of a seed, take it home, and ask their parents to start growing their own food,” Patzer said.

“Maybe when they’re older they could start gardening and it could just help the ground,” DeNet said.

Patzer says some students also want to take their cartons home and continue to grow the micro greens.