SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local fourth graders could help make the construction season safer thanks to their art skills.

Two winners of a statewide billboard coloring contest were announced Wednesday during Work Zone Awareness Week.

10-year-old Annika Kimber’s safety message to drivers in construction zones is “Stay Alert, Don’t Get Hurt.”

“Some people can get really hurt and maybe even die if they accidentally get too close,” Kimber said.

The Sonia Sotomayor 4th grader’s winning submission is now on a billboard on I-29 near 41st Street in Sioux Falls.

“I think I’m going to drive by it after school,” Kimber said.

West Central-Humbolt 4th grader Peyton Benda also has one of the top billboard designs in the state.

The 10-year-old wants drivers to “Turn off Your Phones, Watch for Orange Cones.”

“Some people on the road, you might hit them and you might get hurt and they’re part of a family,” Benda said.

Her work is on a billboard on I-90 between Hartford and Humboldt.

The campaign is put on by the Associated General Contractors of South Dakota and the South Dakota DOT.

Meanwhile, companies sponsor the billboards near their construction sites.

“I started in the field working on the highways. You have traffic zinging by you at 65 miles an hour, 80 miles an hour, distracted driving. We have barriers, sometimes you do, sometimes you don’t. It gets noisy. We don’t always hear everything. The wind blows. Very easy to have an accident,” SFC Civil Constructors vice president Jared Gusso said.

But those crashes could be prevented thanks to the billboards designed by young artists.

The winners also get $25 and their teacher gets $100 for the classroom.

More winners across the state will be announced in the coming weeks.