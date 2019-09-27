4th annual Sioux Falls SiouxperCon starts Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This year marks the fourth annual Sioux Falls SiouxperCon. It’s a local event for fans of comics and pop-culture to come together and celebrate their love of everything super.

There are many things to see at this year’s SiouxperCon, from comics to props. One thing that’s been very noticeable, is how big the event has grown in its four years.

“We started off with like 300 square feet in year one and now we’re the whole convention center, so just growth, growth, growth,” Convention Director Derek Magnus said.

“Last year, we were somewhere in the 35-hundred people range, things like that, almost up to 4-thousand. We’re hoping to break that record this year and see what we can do,” SiouxperCon Board Member Josh Jurgens said.

This year’s event is offering a ton of things to do, and if you feel like you can’t get to it all in time.

“We’ve got the DeLorian, which is back this year. They were with us a couple of years ago. They went through the movies, paused the Back to the Future movies, to build this car as best to spec as they could and it looks absolutely amazing,” Jurgens said.

It goes all weekend long. From props to people, there’s a lot to see.

“Meeting the people that come in for cosplay. That dress up in their personas and do that sort of stuff, and there’s so many great different costumes,” Jurgens said.

Some of the profits even benefit charities and nonprofits like Reach Literacy and JY6.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re eight of if you’re eighty, come on down and have a great time because we’ve got something for you. It doesn’t matter if it’s day or night or anything,” Jurgens said.

But what really makes this event Sioux-per is:

“Having people have fun. I like to see the smiles. I like to see the… just the joy,” Magnus said.

SiouxperCon begins tonight at 5 at the Denny Sanford Convention Center and goes all weekend. Tickets can be bought online or at the con.