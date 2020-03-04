4th annual Mash Madness is going digital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After the success of this January’s Burger Battle, Downtown Sioux Falls is ready to unveil the next phase of their digital passport.

In the first month, over 3,000 users downloaded the passport. Along with that, over 7,000 votes were tallied.

When Mash Madness tips off, local breweries will get busy tapping their kegs for a busy month.

“We’re putting together, right now, half batches of each, so it’s about 7 or 8 kegs,” Owner of Severance Brewing Company Scott Heckel said.

Participants will be tapping their phones with the launch of phase 2 of DTSF’s Digital Passport; A new addition to this year’s madness.

“It’s so accessible for people to interact and engage right with their phone from their pockets,” Community Outreach Coordinator for Downtown Sioux Falls Sadie Swier said.

It will offer a chance for users to earn prizes, points, and offers an interactive map of the competing brewer locations. It also includes a more thorough voting system with several categories to rate.

“And what you’re going to have is an opportunity to vote on 5 different categories for each beer: the aroma, the appearance, how the beer was served, whether or not you’d drink it again,” Heckel said.

Swier says this is all a part of their effort to create a more interactive downtown.

“We can not only help make their promotions more eventful, but also track it and be able to better create experiences with the events an promotions,” Swier said.

With the event running a few days longer than years past, Heckel says also this gives his business a chance to be put on the map.

“So, there’s quite a few folks in Sioux Falls that haven’t been able to venture this far north down Phillips avenue just yet,” Heckel said.

And stay in touch with what’s brewing in the community.

The update launches Friday. Phase three is set to launch early in the summer. You can check out the digital passport here.