4th annual 605 Day to celebrate South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — June 5th has been dubbed 605 Day for South Dakota citizens and fans to come together and celebrate their love for the state.

So why the fifth day of June?

The date for this celebration represents the state’s singular area code. South Dakota is one of twelve states that has just just one area code.

People are celebrating all over the state.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is even celebrating, using the hashtag #605Day to come together online and share pictures of their favorite spots in South Dakota.

Some organizations, like South Dakota Tourism and Downtown Sioux Falls, are offering prizes to people who display their South Dakota spirit on social media.

Tweet #605Day

We want to see your favorite view of the 605. Send pictures of South Dakota scenes to uShare@KELOLAND.com and we’ll include them in a photo gallery online.