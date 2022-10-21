PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — Families on the Pine Ridge Reservation have the opportunity to buy their own homes at an affordable rate. That’s because the U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing $4 million in loans to two Native Community Development Financial Institutions, including Pine Ridge.

After receiving land that her family has owned for decades, Melanie Apple wanted to build a beautiful home. However, her options were limited.

“I knew what I wanted, that was the hard part,” Apple said.

With help from Mazaska Owecaso Otipi Financial in Pine Ridge, Apple was able to build the home she wanted for her and her family.

This home is about 30 feet wide by 80 feet wide. It consists of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

“I thought I was going to have to get a double-wide or something like that. But this is what I really wanted so I guess being patient and having all those obstacles actually benefited me in the end,” Apple said.

Several years ago, the USDA lent Mazaska 1.6 million through the Single Family Housing Direct Loan program. This year Mazaska received another million.

“We lend it to them at 1 percent interest, they go out and get people into homes and we give them 3 years time to get it all those dollars out to homeowners and that at that time they start repaying the loan to us,” Nikki Gronli, State Dir. for Rural Development with USDA, said.

“Because we got more funding through the USDA, yes definitely, if someone wants to come and get a home like this, built, we’re here,” Colleen Steele, Exec. Dir. of Mazaska Owecaso Otipi Financial, said.

Mazaska and the USDA hope this program is able to strengthen tribal communities and help families build wealth and financial stability. Melanie Apple’s house is proof that the program is working.

So far, the USDA’s loan from 2018 has helped to provide 5 homes to families on the Pine Ridge Reservation.