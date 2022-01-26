4H members ready for annual Sioux Empire Livestock Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Events are underway at the 69th Annual Sioux Empire Livestock Show.

Barrett Butzer has put in countless hours getting his market heifer Rose ready for the show ring.

“We kind of blow it up so the stuff gets out and if we if we put some stuff in her to like get her skin dry or get her skin wet we will kind of like blow it in instead of out. We just kind of use a comb just kind of like spread it out,” said Barrett Butzer, SD Junior Beef ambassador and 4-H showman.

For these participants, livestock showing is a sport.

“Competition is the name of the game. And that’s exactly what this is for a lot of youth exhibitors from around the nation. So some youth around the nation might chose to play basketball or volleyball or football, but for a lot of youth exhibitors, the livestock show industry is their sport,” said Holly Rader, General Manager of the Sioux Empire Livestock Show and Vice President of member relations Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Showing provides kids with new experiences while learning life lessons.

“My favorite part is going to different cattle shows and meeting a bunch of different friends and getting to know your animals and learning new things about your animals and other people that you’ve never met before,” said Kinsly Altena, 4-H showman.

“Just being up in front of the cow and like hope that you get first place, but if you don’t know you, you learn from your experiences,” said Butzer.

They expect to see around 1,200 showing at the event this year and 330 college students participating in livestock judging.

“Last year it was estimated that we brought in close to 4 million dollars of economic impact for our five day event, this year its a six day event and we are expecting to bring in just as much. So for the city of Sioux falls I hope you feel the love this week whenever you have a lot of visitors dining with you and shopping in Sioux falls,” said Rader.

The Sioux Empire Livestock show runs now through Sunday, where you can find people showcasing their work with cattle, hogs, sheep and goats. There is also a large trade show where you can visit different vendors. You can find the complete schedule here.