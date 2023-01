TEA, S.D. (KELO) —1 person was killed and another injured in a crash southeast of Tea on Wednesday morning

The highway patrol says a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling northbound on I-29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The pickup entered the median and rolled.

The 49-year-old female driver of the pickup was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The 52-year-old male passenger suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol says road conditions might’ve played a factor in the crash.