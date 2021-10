SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating a death involving a front-end loader Friday morning.

Authorities say a 49-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by the machinery around 9:30 a.m. The incident happened on private property in the 4000 block of North National Avenue.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the incident, police say.

The Sioux Falls Police Department used an unmanned aircraft system to help map the scene.