SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a rollover crash in Spearfish Wednesday evening.

Authorities in Spearfish say that a 2022 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4 Ultimate UTV was traveling west on West Jackson Boulevard. The UTV turned south on Jonas Boulevard to complete a U-turn when the UTV rolled toward the passenger side.

The 48-year-old male passenger of the UTV was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the UTV suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the UTV was wearing a seatbelt or helmet.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.