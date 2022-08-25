COLMAN, S.D. (KELO) — A 48-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash south of Coman.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Polaris Ranger ATV was eastbound on 237th Street when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch and came to rest against a barbed wire fence.

Officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact time of the crash has not been determined, but officials say the crash was discovered around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.