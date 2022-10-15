ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle roll-over crash Friday in Hanson County.

Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was headed west on 260th street when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road.

The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.

Officials say the 48-year-old female driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.