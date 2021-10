SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A deadly crash is under investigation in northern Sioux Falls.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 54th Street and Cliff Avenue just after 6:30 Tuesday night. That’s where a northbound SUV had crashed into a tree.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the 48-year-old driver died at the scene.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.