CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a crash Monday morning southwest of Canton.

Authorities say a pickup was heading southbound on 476th Avenue, south of the intersection with 286th Street when the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled.

The 47-year-old male driver was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate.