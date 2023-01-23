SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Lincoln County man, who lives near a Harrisburg elementary school is facing child pornography charges.

The investigation started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October of last year, and led to this search of his home last week.

After investigating, authorities determined there’s enough evidence to charge 47-year-old Rocky Hayes with three counts of possessing child pornography. According to court documents, evidence in the case includes illegal videos of children.