RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 46-year-old Rapid City woman died after a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, the crash happened around 7:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Highway 16 and Catron Boulevard. Police found the downed motorcycle and unconscious woman in the grass nearby.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was a man, who lost control attempting to turn east.

Authorities say Cari Wagner died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.