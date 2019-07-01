46-year-old Pierre man arrested for sexual contact with a juvenile

A Pierre man has been arrested for sexual contact with a person implacable of consenting because of physical or mental incapacity.

Authorities say 46-year-old James Robert Angyal was arrested after officers received a tip on June 27 saying that the witness had observed Anygal having sexual contact with the juvenile.

Officers were able to determine that probably cause existed for the arrest of Angyal and he was taken into custody in Lyman County on June 27.

Angyal is currently being held in the Hughes County Jail. Bond has been set at $10,000.