SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are looking for a burglar who got away with $4,500 worth of cigarettes.

The thief smashed a glass door at Rollin Smoke – on South Louise Avenue – early Sunday morning.

In addition to the cigarettes, police say it’s estimated that it will cost $10,000 to fix the door.

They’re hoping to release surveillance of the crime soon.