RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on February 20.

Rapid City police say officers were called to 826 Main Street around 1 a.m. for a shooting that had just happened inside the business at that location.

On scene, authorities found a single gunshot victim, later identified as 30-year-old Dallas Quick Bear of Rapid City. Quick Bear died of his injuries at the hospital in Rapid City.

During the course of the investigation, police were made aware of a handgun that had been discarded in the 400 block of 7th Street. Authorities reviewed surveillance video of the area where the gun was left and were able to identify the person responsible for discarding the weapon.

Police then used other surveillance videos to determine the person who discarded the gun had left 826 Main Street right after the shooting. The person was identified as 45-year-old Timothy Huante of Rapid City.

Huante was interviewed by police on Wednesday and was placed under arrest after the interview. Huante is facing a first-degree murder charge.