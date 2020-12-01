45-year-old arrested for aggravated assault after concealing machete

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 45-year-old man is behind bars on charges of aggravated assault concerning a machete.

Police say Lashawn Owens of Sioux Falls was bothering customers outside of a casino on West Russell and Kiwanis Avenue before eventually wandering inside the building.

Authorities say that employees asked Owens to leave–that’s when he lifted up his shirt and showed them a machete and threatened them with it before leaving.

Police eventually located Owens and arrested him for failing to vacate, carrying a concealed weapon, and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests