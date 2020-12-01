45-year-old arrested for aggravated assault after concealing machete

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 45-year-old man is behind bars on charges of aggravated assault concerning a machete.

Police say Lashawn Owens of Sioux Falls was bothering customers outside of a casino on West Russell and Kiwanis Avenue before eventually wandering inside the building.

Authorities say that employees asked Owens to leave–that’s when he lifted up his shirt and showed them a machete and threatened them with it before leaving.

Police eventually located Owens and arrested him for failing to vacate, carrying a concealed weapon, and aggravated assault.