45 active coronavirus cases at state penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of COVID-19 cases is also rising at two state prisons.
The state penitentiary has 38 inmates and 7 staff members with active cases. There are also a handful of active cases involving the Jameson Annex.
At the Mike Durfee state prison in Springfield, 161 inmates have active cases, along with 5 staff members.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Masks greatly reduce size of ‘cough clouds’, study findsWearing a mask can reduce contaminated air from a cough by as much as seven times, according to a newly published study.
- COVID-19 in South Dakota: 582 new total cases; Death toll rises to 333; Active cases at 8,688PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases and current hospitalizations both increased as three new COVID-19 deaths were announced Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death toll is now at 333 in South Dakota. There have […]
- In-depth coronavirus interview with Sec. Alex Azar, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Dr. Deborah BirxNewsNation sat down at the White House for an in-depth interview with three of the top officials on the front lines of America’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic: Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Surgeon General Jerome Adams.