45 active coronavirus cases at state penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of COVID-19 cases is also rising at two state prisons.

The state penitentiary has 38 inmates and 7 staff members with active cases. There are also a handful of active cases involving the Jameson Annex.

At the Mike Durfee state prison in Springfield, 161 inmates have active cases, along with 5 staff members.

