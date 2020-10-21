45 active coronavirus cases at state penitentiary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of COVID-19 cases is also rising at two state prisons.

The state penitentiary has 38 inmates and 7 staff members with active cases. There are also a handful of active cases involving the Jameson Annex.

At the Mike Durfee state prison in Springfield, 161 inmates have active cases, along with 5 staff members.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests