WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Watertown Police Department announced a 44-year-old man is behind bars after an ongoing investigation led to an arrest.

In a news release, Watertown authorities said Ted “TJ” Hurkes was taken into custody in the 500 block of Airport Drive. Hurkes faces eight counts of possession and manufacturing child pornography, 1st degree rape — less than 13 years of age, sexual contact with a child under 16 years of age and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police said Hurkes is in the Codington County Detention Center and bond is pending.

The Division of Criminal Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations assisted Watertown police.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing with additional charges pending.